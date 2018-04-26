Police seek to ID woman in purse theft at Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to put a theft suspect behind bars.

Jackson police say a woman told them she was working at Redbone’s Grill & Bar when she discovered her purse was missing.

A woman wearing a pink hat is seen on surveillance video waiting until the victim is gone from her station. The woman is then seen taking the purse before leaving the restaurant.

The victim told police she had many personal items in her purse with a total value around $700.

If you can identify the woman in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).