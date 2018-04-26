Rescue fights to stay open after supplier strips donations

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Caring for neglected and abandoned cats is more than just a job for Barn Cat Rescue employee Anna Jones.

“There’s not a day I don’t love coming to work because I know the [cats] rely on me,” she said.

After six years of business and finding homes for thousands of furry friends, Jones says the rescue, which cares for more than 200 cats, is struggling to stay open.

“If we close our doors because we can’t get litter donations, a lot of cats will lose their lives,” Jones said.

Owner Dr. Ellen Deming says her rescue pays for all of the cats’ care but relies on cat litter donations from a supplier that has stopped.

“Our motto is ‘saving the world one kitty at a time,’ but if we can’t get them in here, we can’t save them,” Deming said. “In a month’s time, we go through 2,400 pounds of cat litter.”

She says all rescues nominated receive cat litter, but the more nominations, the more litter.

“Our goal is to try to get 1,000 nominations,” Deming said. “That should ensure we have enough litter to keep operating.”

For Jones, she hopes to continue her passion and find homes for the rescues.

“I think they know you’re helping them and they’re getting a second chance,” Jones said. “They’re just so appreciative.”

Those with the rescue say you can also stop by their building on Highway 70 and bring your own donations.

Deming says you can help by nominating Barn Cat Rescue a favorite shelter to receive cat litter. To find out how, visit the “Seen on 7” section.