Sacred Heart announces Larry Eddings as the new girls basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Sacred Heart Lady Knights announced the signing of a new basketball coach for their girls’ team Thursday morning. Former Milan head coach, Larry Eddings. Principal Ann Keyl said his pedigree of results is what made him an ideal candidate for the job. He’s able to take programs and turn them around to be winning programs, Keyl said.

Keyl said they look forward to their girls’ programs having the same amount of success as the boys.