Showers Likely to Linger Early in the Evening

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Thursday

As of this afternoon, Jackson has had over 30″ of rain so far in 2018. These showers are likely to continue in the area until just before sunset tonight when skies will gradually get clearer. We may not be completely done with the rain for the week after tonight, but the next chance for wet weather is only a slight chance.

TONIGHT

Once skies become clearer tonight, calm winds will likely lead to dense fog forming overnight and Friday morning with less than a mile of visibility. Give yourself extra time on the morning commute! Temperatures will start out in the middle and upper 40s tomorrow morning.

After the fog, skies will be partly cloudy on Friday with winds becoming a bit breezy at times. A cold front will come through during the afternoon and evening, and more than likely most of West Tennessee will stay dry, there’s only a 10% chance for rain. However, if you’re heading out to an outdoor function this afternoon or evening stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates on radar across the area.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com