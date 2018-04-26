TBI: Man indicted by Fayette Co. grand jury in connection to 2107 homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–A West Tennessee man has been indicted in connection to a 2017 homicide.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lucius Nathaniel Mason Sr. has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury. The charges include First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property, and Tampering with Evidence for his alleged role in the death of Keary Chears, that happened in December 2017 in Somerville.

Mason Sr is being held without bond at the Fayette County jail on prior probation related charge, and is now facing additional charges related to the death of Chears.