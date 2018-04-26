Trinity Christian Academy has new head of school

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I’m really excited for the opportunity to serve as head of school, even though that was never my plan,” Judy Brown, the new head of school at Trinity Christian Academy, said.

Since November, Brown has served as interim head of school at TCA. As of Tuesday, her new role became official.

“In my new role as head of school, one of my practical responsibilities at a time like this in the school year is to provide and facilitate balance and security for our families and students,” Brown said.

Brown moved to Jackson 19 years ago when her husband was transferred for his job. She taught at TCA for 13 years before moving to administration five years ago.

“I will say I have high expectations, and those expectations are also fair expectations,” Brown said.

Starting in the fall, they will begin their 1,000-day plan.

Brown says there are many changes you’ll be able to see over the next three years.

“But, when you come inside the doors, I would hope that you would feel excellence all around you, and compassion and the delight in changing every step of the way,” Brown said.

Brown says the newest generation of students believes that things don’t have to be the same, and she’s excited to work alongside them in her new role.