White Oak Farms hosts ‘City Farmhouse Pop-up Fair’

MEDINA, Tenn. — Are you interested in vintage and antique items? Then you don’t want to miss the City Farmhouse Pop-up Fair.

The two-day event will take place at White Oak Farms in Medina.

The fair will feature vendors from across the United States, along with live music and food trucks.

Author Kim Leggett will be at the event to sign copies of her new book, “City Farmhouse Style.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and again on Saturday. Admission is $10.