World’s Biggest Fish Fry continues in Paris; Grand Parade is Friday

PARIS, Tenn. — The World’s Biggest Fish Fry continues in Paris with kettles full of boiled catfish and hush puppies.

The grand parade will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

All-you-can-eat fish for adults is $12 and $8 for children 6 to 10 years old.

