I-40 back open after crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 40 is back open after a crash in Henderson County on Friday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. near mile marker 103 eastbound. Investigators said a tractor trailer clipped another semi. One of the tractor trailers overturned.

The crash shut down the interstate, but it has since reopened.

Investigators said one person went to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.