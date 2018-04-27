Chilly for Final Nights of April

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Friday

There’s a gorgeous weekend ahead, but there’s also a bit of a “brrr” factor for the last few mornings of April. On average, our last frost is April 12th, but our most recent frosty morning was on Friday, April 20th. The latest Spring frost on record in Jackson was May 4, 2013!

TONIGHT

A beautiful day calls for a beautiful night! It’ll be clear across West Tennessee overnight, and with light winds, temperatures will drop back to the middle and upper 40s by sunrise on Saturday. That’s too warm for a frost, as we need temperatures to drop to the middle 30s or lower for a frost.

It’s looking picture perfect this weekend as we’re heading in to only the third dry weekend so far this year! High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow, but with clear weather and calm winds, temperatures will be able to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise on Sunday morning. Temperatures have been trending colder for Sunday and Monday morning, any colder and we may have to watch for frost! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast coming up at 10 and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

