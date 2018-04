Countdown is on for Nelly concert at Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A much-anticipated appearance by a hip-hop superstar is only hours away.

The concert featuring Nelly, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile is set to being at 7 p.m. at the Ballpark at Jackson.

Gates opened at 5 p.m.

Organizers say parking is $10 per vehicle and that no bags will be allowed inside the stadium.

We’ll be live from the ballpark on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6 and 6:30, and we’ll have more on the concert at 10 p.m.