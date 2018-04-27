Gibson Co. agencies hold mock crash event at Humboldt High School

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Multiple agencies in Gibson County got together Friday to show juniors and seniors at Humboldt High School the reality of drinking and driving.

The mock crash shows how first responders and families respond to this type of crash.

Sheriff Paul Thomas says they hold this event every year before prom and graduation season to help prevent accidents like these.

Sheriff Thomas shared a story with the students that makes this event hit a little closer to home.

“I had a sister, that I shared with the kids, that was killed by a drunk driver in 1992, so it’s personal to me, you know,” Sheriff Thomas said. “I was always one of those that thought it couldn’t happen to my family, but it did, and I want them to understand that it can happen to them and it can happen to their family, too. And I don’t want them to live with that.”

Sheriff Thomas also says he wants to stop drinking and driving so it won’t be a problem in the future.