Hundreds line up for annual grand parade at World’s Biggest Fish Fry

PARIS, Tenn. — People lined Wood Street in Paris Friday morning as they waited for the annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry parade to begin.

“It’s always fun, there’s lots of good food, the bands is my favorite part and just having the family together to enjoy the day,” Lisa Bailey, a Paris resident, said.

This is the 65th year for the fish fry. April Thompson says she comes to the parade every year.

“Some great food, some great friends, a lot of families come from different areas up north to enjoy the festival, so it’s like a big family reunion,” Thompson said.

Bands, county officials and even the Budweiser Clydesdales appeared in the parade.

Some of the younger parade goers had favorites they were looking forward to seeing as well.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Robinson asked Jacob Milton his favorite part of the parade, and he simply said “the cops.”

The parade was just the beginning of the fun on Friday. The rodeo kicks off Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.