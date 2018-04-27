Jackson police investigate theft from Little’s Jewelers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a theft from a north Jackson jewelry store.

Police say they responded to a report of a theft from Little’s Jewelers on Vann Drive around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect in the theft left the store with an undetermined amount of jewelry.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black and white patterned shirt, between 5-feet 10-inches tall and 6-feet tall, with a slender build.

The suspect is believed to have left the store in a silver hatchback-type vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).