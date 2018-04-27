Mugshots : Madison County : 4/26/18 – 4/27/18 April 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Jamauri Ransom First-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Gabriel Cornforth Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Rachel Hannis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Anthony Anderson Public intoxication, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Caleb Prather Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15David Spencer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Hershel Hurst Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Jimmy Taylor Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jordan Norfork Aggravated criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Marvin Scott Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Dustin Garrett Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Shuntea Harris Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Taresa Davidson Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Tramaine Croom Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15William Garner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore