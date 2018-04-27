Near Perfect Weekend On The Way!

Weather Update:

After a foggy and chilly start to the morning. Sunshine will be abundant along with temperatures quickly rising through the 50 and 60s through the morning. We’ll be in the 60s by this afternoon, however clouds will start to increase during the afternoon as a cold front makes its way into the area. There could be a few sprinkles as the front passes through late afternoon and early evening. After that prepare for the best weekend of the year so far! 70s will be common along with a string of sunny days! Each morning will start a little chilly though. Have a great weekend all!

