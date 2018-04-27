Program helps local seniors stay safe behind the wheel

JACKSON, Tenn.– Thanks to a safety program offered Friday, local seniors can feel much safer behind the wheel.

This afternoon at Jackson State Community College a group of occupational therapy assistant students along with Car Fit’s trained professionals take senior citizen drivers through a 12-point checklist with their vehicle recommending adjustments that allow them to fit their cars better.

Marty Clements, a Car Fit trainer explains their reason for doing so.

“This is in no way a pass or fail type thing. We are not trying to take away anybody’s license. We are trying to make sure that the vehicle that they drive is set up properly and safely,” said Marty Clements, a Car Fit trainer.

After participating in Friday’s session, the occupational therapy assistant students will be certified Car Fit technicians.