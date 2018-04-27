Suspect charged with robbing man pumping gas in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a suspect accused of robbing a man pumping gas in Jackson.

Keontis Jenkins appeared Friday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated robbery charge. He is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint April 5 at an Exxon gas station on North Highland Avenue.

Police said the victim identified Jenkins in a photo lineup as one of the three men who robbed him.

The judge set Jenkins’ bond at $25,000 and ordered that he be held.

Jenkins heads back to court at 9:30 a.m. May 3.