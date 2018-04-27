Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jessica Roehs

MEDINA, Tenn. — Jessica Roehs has been teaching for almost 10 years, coming from a family of teachers.

“My mother taught for 30 years. My sister also teaches here with me,” Roehs said.

As a math teacher at Medina Middle School, she gets to combine both her love for the subject and her love for children and hopes to make their learning experience stress free.

“Math is my passion out of all four subjects,” Roehs said. “It’s definitely my favorite, and I just feel like my students enjoy learning math when you incorporate songs and dances and just make it fun for them, because it can be a subject that’s kind of tough.”

Roehs will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in May, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.