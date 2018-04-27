Thousands turn out to the Nelly concert at the Ballpark of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The line stretched around the block Friday as fans waited in anticipation to be a part of the first ever concert of this magnitude at the Ballpark of Jackson.

“So we’re here and we’re super pumped and we’re about to get turned up,” said concert attendee Judith Wilkerson.

Nelly was the concert headliner featuring Bone Thugs and Harmony and Juvenile.

“Nelly personally grew up listening to Bone Thugs and Juvenile, and so he loves those guys, and so this is exciting for him because some of his first tours were out opening for these guys,” said Autumn Ledgin, artist handling with Blue Cap Entertainment.

Representatives say a stage was just unfolded Friday morning right over second base. That is where the artists were performing, and every fan we spoke with had their favorite.

“I love Juvenile and Bone Thugs, but Nelly’s where it’s at,” said David Jamieson, concert attendee.

Their favorite artist along with that song they are most looking forward to.

“It’s getting hot in here,” Jamieson sang.

Many concert goers calling the experience, a blast from the past.

“They were the biggest artists I knew back when I was growing up, and it’s just amazing to be able to hear them once again,” said Jennifer Johnson.

“It was probably what, when we were in grammar school, probably 14 years old, I’m 20, I’m 30, I’m 30,” Wilkerson laughed.

Ballpark staff calling this concert one of the biggest Jackson has ever seen, hosting around 7,500 people.

“I really hope that they do this a lot more because it’s good to have this local, and it feels really good to be able to come to a very common place and have something like this,” said Jamieson. “It really does.”

Blue Cap Entertainment representatives say Nelly, along with the other artists, are performing at 10 minor league ballparks in their tour across the county. Their next stop is Saturday in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The next concert to take place at the Ballpark of Jackson will be Jake Owen and Chris Jansen on June 15.