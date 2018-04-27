THP confirms woman killed in I-40 crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 40 near mile marker 118.

Ingrid Crews, 76, was killed when the SUV she was riding in ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned into the median, according to a THP report.

The 83-year-old driver was not injured, according to the report.

Both were from West Virginia, and both were wearing seat belts, according to the report.