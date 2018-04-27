Trinity Christian Academy holds ‘Fun Run’ to raise money for good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at one local school went for a run to raise money for a good cause.

Trinity Christian Academy held a Fun Run Friday to raise money for playground improvements and new technology.

Each student was sponsored by family and friends, raising money for every lap they made.

Students from pre-K through fifth grade ran 35 laps around the track, with a teacher marking the back of their shirts for each lap they completed.

Principal Kristie Tims says the students had a special motivation.

“The goal was to raise enough money so they could silly string their P.E. teacher, so they are very excited they have met that goal,” Tims said.

The students exceeded their goal, raising $27,000.

The P.E. coach will be silly stringed next Wednesday.