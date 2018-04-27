UPDATE: Accused gunman charged with murder in Jackson gas station shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An accused gunman is now charged with felony first-degree murder in a shooting earlier this month that left a man dead outside a north Jackson gas station.

Jamauri Ransom, 19, faces charges of felony first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the April 15 shooting that killed Kevin Minter, according to court documents.

Police say Ransom shot Minter during a drug deal that led to a robbery outside the Marathon gas station on North Highland Avenue.

According to court documents, Minter was the passenger in a vehicle that met another vehicle to sell marijuana outside the gas station.

Police say Ransom was the backseat passenger in the second vehicle, which was driven by Davante Harris. Harris is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with Minter’s death.

When the driver of the first vehicle got in the back seat of the other car to sell the marijuana, police say Ransom pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him of the drugs.

Police say Minter then approached the car with a gun to confront Ransom. Ransom then shot Minter, according to court documents.

Police say a bullet struck Minter in the head and that he died at the scene.

Harris, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Police say he fled the scene after the shooting.

Ransom is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond. He is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. on May 3.

Jackson police say they are not searching for any other suspects in connection with Minter’s death.

Police say U.S. Marshals took Ransom into custody in Shelby County, and he was taken to Mississippi to face unrelated charges.

According to police, Ransom waived extradition and was brought to Jackson Thursday.

The Tunica County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office jail records show Ransom was booked into the jail Monday on a charge of aggravated assault.