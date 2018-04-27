White Oak Farms’ City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair is this weekend in Medina

MEDINA, Tenn. — One local venue has just what you’re looking for if you love vintage farm-style goods.

Stephanie and Josh Alexander, owners of White Oak Farms in Medina, are currently hosting their second City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair this weekend, an antiquing extravaganza.

“We have vendors from all over the country, antiques, vintage home furnishings, clothing, art, jewelry. You name it, we’ve got a little bit of everything,” Stephanie Alexander said.

Outside of vintage farmhouse gifts and goods, there was also a book signing from Kim Leggett, owner of City Farmhouse and author of City Farmhouse Style.

There is plenty of vendors, food trucks and live music. There is also a 1962 Air Stream Globetrotter, previously in President John F. Kennedy’s family and now owned by City Farmhouse, who purchased it from Sheryl Crow.

There was also a 1949 Chevy pickup truck full of flowers and set up to take pictures.

“We’ve just got little spots set up to enjoy the day,” Josh Alexander said.

The pop-up fair will be open again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The second City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair of the year will be the second weekend in September.

General admission is $10 and there is also a free shuttle in downtown Medina at the depot. White Oak Farms is located on Spring Creek Highway in Medina.