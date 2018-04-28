Abundant Sunshine Continues Into Sunday

Weather Update – 10:55 p.m. – Saturday

After a sun-filled day today, we can expect much of this fair weather to continue going into the beginning of next week. After the passing of a weak cold front and with winds coming from the northeast, lows tonight will be below average. Areas north of I-40 can see temperatures drop into the upper 30s, low 40s south of that. Winds will be light and variable overnight under crystal clear skies.

Chilly start to the morning on Sunday and will be slightly cooler in terms of daytime highs. By the middle of the day we would have reached the mid 60s. A high of around 67 expected for the Jackson area with light winds out of the northeast.

A warming trend is expected beyond tomorrow as we approach highs in the 80s. Humidity and the chance for showers and storms also return by mid-week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

