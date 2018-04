Author stops by to talk about new book about overcoming obstacles

JACKSON, Tenn. — Devin Hogan stopped by the WBBJ studios to talk about her new book ” Life Spoken: Overcoming the Attack of the Tongue.”

Hogan says it is a book to complement the process of healing from the inside out and to shift the core to embrace the mindset to overcome.

Hogan says the book is set to be released in September but you can pre-order now.

Fore more information email the author at devinbw4@gmail.com.