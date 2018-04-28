CNN host Van Jones returns to hometown for Lane College graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College students took big steps towards their future Saturday.

Proud family members and friends couldn’t contain their excitement as more than 150 of Lane College’s newest graduates filled the Oman arena, ready to receive their diplomas.

Computer science major Desiree divas says she wouldn’t be who where she is today without her professors.

“I had teachers encourage me to keep forward. I stayed on my grind, and I’m here,” she said.

This year’s keynote speaker made a return to his hometown to attend.

Author and CNN host Van Jones says stepping into the Oman arena brings back memories.

“The last time I was here was 32 years ago when I graduated from Jackson Central Mary High School in 1986,” he said. “I graduated in this very arena.”

Jones now lives in the Los Angeles area, but says west Tennessee will always be his home.

He says he wants to remind the graduating class to never forget where they came from, and their opportunities are endless.

“I just want them to know they can go wherever they want to go, they can do whatever they want to do,” Jones said. “This world is here for them, they have a great springboard here in west Tennessee to go out in the world and do whatever they want.”

Lane college president Dr. Logan Hampton also shared his words of encouragement.

“We have equipped you with the skills and the knowledge and information to go out and make a difference in the world,” he told the graduates.

For graduates like Davis, she says she’s excited to begin her future.

“Never give up, continue,” she said. “Find somebody to help you, continue and do what you do.”

Lane College president Dr. Logan Hampton says summer classes for the college start on May 1.