A Crisp Cool Start To A Warm Saturday Afternoon

Updated April 28th 9:30 a.m.

A beautiful Saturday ahead with a warmer afternoon under sunny skies and highs around 73. Winds will turn more from the northwest as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. A handful of clouds can be expected as the front moves through, but the sun will mostly rule in our weather today. Breezy northwest winds to around 11 mph can be expected during the afternoon Saturday.

The Rockabilly City Century Race will start under sunny skies and 61 degrees as bikers make their way through the city with some traveling a full 62 mile round trip.

And for the CrawFish Lovers…Crawfest 2018 gets underway at the Farmers Market of Jackson at 6 p.m. with sunny skies and temperatures around 70 degrees. The event goes until 10 p.m. ending with temperatures in the mid 50’s and light north winds around 6 mph. You may want a jacket if staying out late as lows drop to 41 by morning under clear skies Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

