Cyclists participate in 10th annual Rockabilly City Century tour

JACKSON, Tenn — Cyclists gathered Saturday morning to take an annual tour of the hub city and Madison county.

Organizers say this is the 10th year for the Rockabilly City Century tour. Cyclists could bike a 25, 42, or 62 mile tour through scenic views of the area. Ride Director, Matt Joiner, said in previous years they’ve hosted the ride on a larger scale. Even though their sponsor canceled this year, Joiner said they still made the ride happen.

“At the last minute, we decided we still would do it throw it together, and the joke was we’re the rockabilly city and we don’t quit,” Ride Director, Matt Joiner said.

All money raised will benefit the Comeunity Cafe in downtown Jackson.