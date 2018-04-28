Lexington PD adds new ‘blessing box’ to the community

LEXINGTON, Tenn — A new burgundy and turquoise box can now be found in front of the Lexington police department on 1st Street.

It isn’t just a regular box. Organizers say it is a blessing box, which was installed Saturday morning. The writing outside the box reads: If you need a blessing, take one. If you can leave a blessing, leave one.

Organizers say the hope community members will follow the message on the outside of the box. Representatives say it’s a way they can look out for their neighbors during a time of need.

“The purpose of the boxes is to just kind of help bridge a gap for people that may have come upon some hard times or may need a little extra help to get them to the next paycheck,”Founder of the blessing box, Danielle Dyer said.

Dyer said the blessings should include basic necessities such as non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and baby necessities. She also says the box will never be locked.