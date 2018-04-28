Local artisans hit the stage at the Comeunity Cafe

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson community met downtown for a night of open mic and poetry.

Local artisans took the stage to play instruments, sing songs, and read poetry. Event attendees were not only there to express their creative side, but to also help support two local good causes. The event was hosted by the Griot Collective of west Tennessee and the Comeunity Cafe. The Comeunity cafe provides food to those in need, and Griot is a non-profit organization spreading poetry appreciation within the community.