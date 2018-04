Man wanted for harboring runaway child in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kavarsia D. Watkins is wanted for Harboring or Hiding a Runaway Child in Haywood County.

Watkins has relatives in Brownsville, Somerville and Humboldt.

If you have any information, contact the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Department. (731) 772-2412.