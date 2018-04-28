One man airlifted to hospital after car wreck in Medina

MEDINA, Tenn — A wreck in Medina sends one man to the hospital.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received video of the accident from a news tipster. Investigators say it happened just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, near the 45 Bypass and Old Medina Road. Medina police said the driver ran off the road and flipped over several times, before landing in the grass of a Shell station.

The driver was taken from the vehicle and given CPR, before being flown to the Med in Memphis. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.