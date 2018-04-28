Pet of the Week: Meet Patty

Jackson, Tenn. — Patty, or Pattycake, is a young Bulldog Mix.

“She is friendly and has yet to meet a stranger,” Tia Paullin said.

Patty loves to run and play with her foster brothers and sisters, including the feline siblings.

She loves to snuggle with her people after a day of play.

She is estimated to be between one and two years of age and weighs about 40 pounds.

Patty is house broken, crate trained and heartworm negative .

For more information about adoption contact STAT.