Pet of the Week: Meet Patty
Jackson, Tenn. — Patty, or Pattycake, is a young Bulldog Mix.
“She is friendly and has yet to meet a stranger,” Tia Paullin said.
Patty loves to run and play with her foster brothers and sisters, including the feline siblings.
She loves to snuggle with her people after a day of play.
She is estimated to be between one and two years of age and weighs about 40 pounds.
Patty is house broken, crate trained and heartworm negative .
For more information about adoption contact STAT.