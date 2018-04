Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates fatal wreck in Hardeman co.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in Hardeman county.

Troopers say it happened Saturday afternoon onHhighway 18, near Enon Rd. When investigators arrived on scene they found a vehicle with someone trapped inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay with WBBJ on-air and online for the latest.