Visitation held for woman killed in Waffle House shooting

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at a church visitation service in Tennessee for a 21-year-old student killed in the weekend shooting at a Waffle House.

A line of people who came to greet the family members of DeEbony Groves was so long Friday that it snaked outside the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Family and friends cried, hugged and told stories of the woman who went by the name of Shae (SHAY’).

Groves was a senior at Nashville’s Belmont University majoring in social work. She was remembered by family members as a vivacious, outgoing woman who accomplished whatever she set out to do.

Police say the student and three others were killed Sunday in Nashville by a man with an assault-style rifle.

Police say they don’t know of a motive.