2 law enforcement veterans nominated marshals in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two law enforcement veterans have been nominated to be U.S. marshals in Tennessee.

President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Denny Wade King to serve in the Middle District of Tennessee and Barrett W. Rich in the Western District.

King was U.S. marshal in the Middle District of Tennessee from 2002 to 2013 and has since been a security officer and private investigator. He was previously Tennessee commissioner of safety in 2002 and prior to that, worked as a patrolman in LaFollette and as a trooper with the Tennessee Department of Safety.

Rich was a state representative for three terms, from 2008 to 2014, and served in local law enforcement and as a state trooper with Tennessee Highway Patrol. He is currently on the Tennessee Board of Parole.