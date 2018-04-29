First responders go head to head for the Firefighter’s Support Fund

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — It was the final match of the third annual Firefighter Softball Tournament.

“City’s going to take it. Savannah’s going to take it so,” said event organizer and Savannah firefighter Mark Kennedy.

Hardin County firefighters went head to head with Savannah firefighters.

“Some of us have never played before. Some of us don’t even know what softball is, but hey, were out here giving it our best,” said Richard Childers, Hardin County firefighter.

Proceeds from this two day event going straight to the Firefighters Support Fund, an organization that started back in 2013.

“My partner on the fire department, George Kid, he had cancer and he had gone through a rough time,” said Kennedy, “so we started this fund to help his family out.”

The fund helps local firefighters and their families in their time of need.

“In any way that we can help them in times of need when they need a few dollars, it really benefits them,” said event organizer Sheri Kennedy.

The fist game in the best two out of three, was tied at the top of the seventh.

“We just need a hit at least. We need one more run. It’s been tied up for three innings. We’ve been going into overtime. We just need to get one more in,” said Rick Guardino, Assistant Chief of the Hardin County Fire Department.

But in the end, the county came through for the win, 9 to 8.

“You know, city’s not that, I’m sorry, they just don’t have it, not like the county does,” Childers said.

“But we let them win that one so, we’re hoping the city comes back,” said Mark, “the city of Savannah comes back.”

Win or lose, players we spoke with say it was good to spend time with their fellow first responders in a non-emergency situation.

“Usually we’re at a stressful situation, and this is a stress reliever for us to play together as brothers and have a good time,” Mark said.

The next two games went to the city of Savannah firefighters, making them the winners of a bragging rights trophy that will be displayed in their stations until next year’s Firefighters Softball Tournament.

Organizers say from team entry fees, concessions, and sponsors, they are hoping to raise around $5,000 from the event.