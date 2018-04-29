Historic First Baptist church celebrates 150th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every Sunday service is a celebration for members of Historic First Baptist Church.

But for church clerk Christine Hart, looking through old photos is a reminder just how far her church has come.

“So many memories here,” Hart said.

Hart says the church was established in 1868 as the first African American baptist church in Jackson.

Since then, the congregation has grown to more than 400 members.

“Anytime that you have a church that has been in existence for 150 years, that is reason to celebrate,” Hart said.

Senior pastor William Watson says some of those members have called the church home for decades.

“We have members that are 105 years old and been members for more than 70 years,” Watson said.

Watson says while he’s been pastor for six years, the church has grow tremendously.

He says the church hosts an anniversary service every April, but it was especially important to celebrate 150 years.

“We celebrate 150 not because we are a good organization, but because we are are at great organism of the body of Christ,” Watson said.

For members like Hart, she says she looks forward to many more anniversaries.

“We have more work to do, and we just hope and pray that we are blessed to continue on,” she said.

Pastor Watson says First Baptist Broad, a historic church out of Memphis, joined them for the service.

Members celebrated with a dinner after the anniversary ceremony.