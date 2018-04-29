Make-A-Wish foundation surprises teen with trip to Disney World

JACKSON, Tenn — One local teenager receives an unexpected gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Destinee Decker, 17, was surprised with a week long vacation to Florida Sunday afternoon. Make-A-Wish coordinators say they wanted to do something special for Destinee, who was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer in January. Destinee and her parents will spend three days at Disney World, two days at Universal Studios, and one day at Sea World.

“Excited an emotional, it’s been 15 years since I’ve been to Disney and I’m really excited,” Make-A-Wish Recipient, Destinee Decker said.

Destinee’s family and friends gathered to watch the emotional moment. She will leave for her trip next month.