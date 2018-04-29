Savannah PD create ‘safe zone’ for online sales and exchanges

SAVANNAH, Tenn — Stranger danger, this is a saying that many people have learned since they were kids.

While people are reluctant to meet up with someone they’ve never met to pick-up an online purchases or make a transaction, the Savannah Police department has added a community meet-up spot so exchanges can happen safely.

Officers say it’s their duty to protect and serve their community.

“We want the citizens of Savannah to know, when they’re making transactions with any kind of strangers, we want them to feel safe, and what better place than the police department,” Savannah police department, Sgt. Jeremy Bowen said.

Officers say the area is well lit and under 24 hour surveillance, allowing residents to use the area day or night.