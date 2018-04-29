Sunshine and warm temperatures to end off the month

Weather Update – 10:58 p.m. – Sunday

After highs in the upper 60s today, we will be in for another cool night. Winds will be calm shifting more towards the southeast. Lows will vary anywhere between the upper 30’s to lower 40s tonight. A cool start to our work week but a light sweater is only needed briefly before we warm up for the day.

Tomorrow:

We’ll quickly warm up into the middle to upper 70s, closer to what we see for average temperatures this time of year. That wall to wall sunshine continues thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has taken over much of the central and eastern half of the country. Winds will be light shifting more south south east in the afternoon.

A warming trend is expected beyond tomorrow as we approach highs in the 80s. Humidity and the chance for showers and storms also return by mid-week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

