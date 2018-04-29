Wietecha wins 6th-straight St. Jude marathon in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee runner Scott Wietecha has clinched his 6th-straight marathon win at the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and ½ Marathon, an event that drew about 30,000 registered runners across multiple events.

A news release says the event Saturday helped St. Jude Heroes raise more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Scott Wietecha, a Hendersonville resident, won the overall marathon championship by finishing in 2:28:19. Stella Christoforou of Campbell, Kentucky claimed the women’s title with a time of 2:53:47.

Live bands energized runners as they advanced through the course, which started along Nashville’s famed strip of honky-tonk bars and ended outside Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. Runners from 50 states and 37 countries participated.

Complete results are available on the marathon’s website .