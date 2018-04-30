Experts share tips to protect yourself, pets during flea & tick season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterinarian Dr. Ellen Deming says she’s seen many animals with tick problems since February.

“Most people have a false sense of security because we’ve had so much cold weather this year that the fleas and ticks won’t be bad, and that’s just not true,” Dr. Deming said.

Tick-borne diseases include Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, although not common in Tennessee.

“All of the tick-borne diseases can be treated in humans, but they need to be treated fast and not wait until they start seeing problems like weight loss joint pain,” Dr. Deming said.

And they are found just about anywhere.

“They lay and wait for you to walk by and they grab on to you, and typically it’s going to be in a wooded or a bushy area,” entomologist Dr. Scott Stewart said.

Pets won’t be fully protected against ticks and fleas unless your yard is fully cleared of them.

“The big thing with your fleas and ticks, especially fleas, is if you don’t kill the eggs and the fleas, they’re going to reproduce and you’re going to keep having problems,” R & J Feed Supply manager Ginger Kemp said.

Luckily she says there are products that can prevent these pesky pests inside and outside your home.

Taking these preventative measures early is key.

“Normally when it gets warm this time of year, I suggest people do it at least once a month through like the summer time, and that keeps it under control,” Kemp said.