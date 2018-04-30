Girls Troop gives cookies and cards to firefighters

The American Girls Troop in Jackson donated surprises to first responders.

The faith based organization of young girls k-12 went to different fire stations at 6 Monday night to give cookies and cards to firemen. It’s all a service project for the Harriet Tubman Award. The firefighters at a fire station in Northwest Jackson thanked the girls and gave them a tour of the firetrucks.

“Just to show them that we’re thankful for it and give them a little treat for all that they do,” said organizer, Hayley Adams.

The troop will announce the winner of the Harriet Tubman service award badge on May 15th.