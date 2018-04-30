Jackson police investigating armed robbery of west Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating the armed robbery of a west Jackson business, Monday evening.

According to investigators on the scene, two suspects took cash from Umphey’s Homemade Chicken and Biscuits at 745 Old Hickory Blvd.

Employees were inside at the time of the robbery. Investigators say no one was hurt. There is no description of the suspects at this time or how much money was taken. However, they were last seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

If you have any information on this robbery call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

