Jackson police investigating robbery at restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators say two suspects took cash from Umphey’s Homemade Chicken and Biscuits.

Employees were inside the store at the time of the robbery. Investigators say no one injuries were reported.

No description of the suspects was immediately available. An undetermined amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

Police say the suspects were last seen leaving the restaurant in a vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

