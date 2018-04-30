JC hosts its first High School Showcase for parents, prospective students

JACKSON, Tenn.–Parents and students learn more about what a local private high has to offer.

Jackson Christian High School hosted its first High School Showcase Monday evening.

The High School Showcase features areas highlighting high school courses, elective classes, graduation requirements, honors society, mission trips, fine arts, athletics and more.

Administrators answered questions with hopes the middle schoolers will attend Jackson Christian High School in the future.

“We’re proud of the things that we do and we call it a showcase because we just want to put it out there and open ourselves up for parents and students to ask questions and hopefully they will get excited about some of things that we do,” said Lisa Hickerson, organizer of the event.

They hope to have another event like this next year.