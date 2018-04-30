Madison Co. leaders discuss jail expansion project, new building for juvenile court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County leaders met Monday morning to discuss key plans for the future.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, but we’re trying to look the best we can into the future,” County Commissioner Arthur Johnson said.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says overcrowding concerns at the Madison County Jail remain a top priority.

He says they’ve been working on a plan to expand the jail for nearly four years.

“We have to decide what we can afford, what we can do, if we have to scale it back and if we need to change it,” Harris said.

Harris says architects were hired to construct working drawings of what the jail project will look like when it’s finished.

He says he expects to have those drawings back by May 15.

“Our construction manager at risk will be looking at those, getting them ready to go out to bids to subcontractors,” Harris said.

Harris said bids are due by the end of June.

Another topic discussed was building a new or additional facility for Madison County Juvenile Court.

“The new building they are in is very old. It has its issues that are very costly to keep up,” Harris said.

Harris says right now, they are working to make the court entrance handicap accessible.

The last topic discussed was what to do with the former Beech Bluff Elementary School building.

“There’s still excess building out there that we have to address that are not being utilized,” Harris said.

Harris says part of the building is being used as a community center.

The long-range planning committee is set to meet next on June 25.