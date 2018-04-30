Man accused of robbing woman inside her east Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated robbery charge after a woman told police he robbed her at gunpoint in her home.

Deundre McMullin is charged with aggravated robbery in the April 12 incident.

The victim told police she was robbed at gunpoint inside her home on Neff Street after answering a knock at the back door, according to court documents.

She told police there were multiple suspects and that she knew one of them as “Dre.”

She told officers she was forced inside her bedroom where one suspect ransacked the room looking for money while other suspects went through the home and her vehicle.

She identified McMullin from a photo lineup as the person who robbed her and who had the gun, according to court documents.

The victim told police about $500 and two TVs were taken.